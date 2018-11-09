Washington State vs. Colorado: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Washington State looks to keep its playoff hopes alive in Boulder
There's a lot of pressure on No. 8 Washington State's shoulders. Before the 2018 season began, there were plenty of college football experts who believed a school from The Evergreen State could represent the Pac-12 in the College Football Playoff this season. None of them thought it would be Washington State, however. It was supposed to be State's rival the Washington Huskies, yet here we are in early November, and not only is Washington State the Pac-12's best hope, but it's also the conference's only hope.
The Cougars enter this week's contest against Colorado at No. 8 in the College Football Playoff Rankings, which suggests they not only need to keep winning, but will need some help from others as well. So, the odds aren't in Wazzu's favor when it comes to the playoff, but this team has already come this far, so who knows what's yet to come?
Viewing information
Date: Saturday, Nov. 10 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Location: Folsom Field -- Boulder, Colorado
TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN
Storylines
Washington State: The Cougars have a rare opportunity this week. While they're 8-1 on the season and have played well, most of their games have been played late, typically beginning after 9 p.m. ET, and often after 10 p.m. That hasn't been good for getting this team much national attention, be it for its playoff hopes or for the potential Heisman campaign of quarterback Gardner Minshew. This game against Colorado, however, isn't just being played on a Saturday afternoon but will be on ESPN where everyone has a chance to tune in. If the Cougars want to make a statement, this game could be their best chance to do so before a possible Pac-12 Championship Game appearance.
Colorado: Colorado fans may have a sinking feeling in their stomach right now; a sense of familiarity they weren't hoping to deal with again. You see, last season the Buffaloes got off to a 3-0 start to the season, this after putting together a surprising 10-4 season in 2016. Things seemed to be going in the right direction, but the Buffs managed to lose seven of their final nine games, finishing the season 5-7. This year, Colorado got off to a 5-0 start, but it enters Saturday's contest on a four-game losing streak. Should the Buffs lose to Washington State, they'll have gone from 5-0 to needing a win in their final two games just to reach bowl eligibility.
Game prediction, picks
As is the case with the general public, I don't think Washington State's getting enough credit in this matchup. The spread is at 5.5 points, and I think a more realistic number would be around 7.5. Washington State hasn't been as good on the road and struggled against Cal, but Colorado is in a tailspin. The Colorado offense hasn't been the same without Laviska Shenault, and I have a hard time imagining it can hang with the Cougars for a full 60 minutes. Pick: Washington State -5.5
So which teams should you back in Week 11 of the college football season? And what playoff contender will get a huge scare? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected score for every single FBS matchup, all from the model that has returned over $4,000 in profit to $100 bettors over the last three seasons.
-
