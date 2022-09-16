The Washington State Cougars will be looking to build on their 2-0 start to the season when they host the Colorado State Rams on Saturday. Washington State opened its campaign with a win over Idaho before notching an impressive win at then-No. 19 Wisconsin last week. Colorado State is looking for its first win of the season after losing to Michigan and Middle Tennessee State in its first two games.

Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. ET. The Cougars are favored by 16.5 points in the latest Washington State vs. Colorado State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 53.5.

Washington State vs. Colorado State spread: Washington State -16.5

Washington State vs. Colorado State over/under: 53.5 points

Why Washington State can cover

Washington State enters Week 3 with a ton of momentum after springing a huge upset as a 17.5-point underdog at Wisconsin last week. The Cougars held Wisconsin scoreless for the entire second half, and their offense scored 10 points in the third quarter to grab the win. Sophomore quarterback Cameron Ward has thrown for 415 yards and four touchdowns through the first two weeks of the season, connecting with wide receiver Donovan Ollie 12 times for 101 yards.

Junior running back Nakia Watson has rushed 28 times for 150 yards and a touchdown, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. He is facing a Colorado State defense that allowed Michigan to rush for 234 yards in the season opener. Washington State has covered the spread in nine of its last 12 games, while Colorado State has failed to cover in eight consecutive games.

Why Colorado State can cover

Colorado State has plenty of room for improvement after losing to Michigan and MTSU in its first two games. The Rams have also failed to cover the spread in eight consecutive games, which is a rare occurrence in college football. This could be a trap game for Washington State, as it is coming off a huge win over Wisconsin and it has a game against No. 25 Oregon coming up next week.

As impressive as Washington State looked against Wisconsin, the Cougars looked equally as bad in their season opener against Idaho. They trailed the Vandals 10-0 before escaping with a 24-17 win as heavy 28.5-point favorites. Colorado State has enough motivation to take advantage of the sandwich spot for Washington State on Saturday, especially as a 16.5-point underdog.

