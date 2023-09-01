The Washington State Cougars look to open their season on a high note when they travel to Fort Collins, Colo. to take on the Colorado State Rams in the 2023 opener for both teams. The Cougars finished the 2022 season with a 7-6 overall record, including a loss to Fresno State in the Jimmy Kimmell L.A. Bowl. The Rams are aiming to bounce back from last year's 3-9 overall record in head coach Jay Norvell's second year on the job. The programs have met twice, with each team winning once. This game will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network.

Kickoff from Canvas Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Cougars are 12-point favorites in the latest Colorado State vs. Washington State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 54.5. Before making any Washington State vs. Colorado State State picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Colorado State vs. Washington State spread: Washington State -12

Colorado State vs. Washington State over/under: 54.5 points

Colorado State vs. Washington State money line: Colorado State +358, Washington State -474

WSU: Cougars were 5-0 in 2022 when the offense averaged 7.0 yards per play or more

CSU: The under went 11-1 in CSU games in 2022

Why Colorado State can cover

The Rams are looking for massive improvement in Year 2 of the Jay Norvell era. Clay Millen returns as the team's starting quarterback after a rocky start to his career at CSU in 2022. In 10 games, Millen completed 169 of 234 passes for 1,910 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions. His top target, senior Tory Horton, is one of the best wide receivers in college football. In 2022, Horton hauled in 71 passes for 1,131 yards and 8 TDs.

On the other side of the ball, Colorado State projects to be one of the top units in the Mountain West. Led by defensive end Mohamed Kamara and veteran safeties Jack Howell and Henry Blackburn, the Rams should excel. In 2022, the under hit in 11 out of 12 Colorado State games in large part due to the play or the Rams' defense. See which team to pick here.

Why Washington State can cover

Washington State is looking to reach another level in Jake Dickert's second full season as head coach. The Cougars defeated Colorado State 38-7 in Pullman last season, and again project to be talented on both sides of the ball. Offensively, WSU will be under the guidance of new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, who helped build Western Kentucky into one of the most prolific offensive programs in college football.

Quarterback Cameron Ward returns for the Cougars after completing 320 of 497 pass attempts for 3,232 yards, 23 touchdowns, and nine interceptions as a sophomore in 2022. He also added five rushing scores. He will have a new group of targets at his disposal in veteran transfers Kyle Williams, Isaiah Hamilton, and Josh Kelly. See which team to pick here.

