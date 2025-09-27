The 2025 college football season rolls into Week 5 with three live games on CBS Sports Network, part of a full Saturday slate.

The action kicks off in the MAC as Bowling Green meets Ohio in a conference opener, with both teams chasing early momentum in league play.

In the afternoon, unbeaten Navy hosts Rice in Annapolis. The Midshipmen's punishing ground game and disciplined defense have fueled early College Football Playoff talk, while Rice looks to spring a road upset.

The tripleheader wraps in Fort Collins with Washington State visiting Colorado State in a future Pac-12 matchup. Both teams enter looking to bounce back from Week 4 losses and steady their seasons.

CBS Sports Network will carry all three games, with full viewing info, betting lines and key storylines to follow as Week 5 unfolds.

All times Eastern | Odds via SportsLine consensus

Washington State vs. Colorado State

Date: Saturday, Sept. 27 | Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Canvas Stadium -- Fort Collins, Colorado

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: Colorado State -4.5 | Will the Rams cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 5 projections here

Washington State (2-2) and Colorado State (1-2) will be conference foes starting in 2026, but they meet one last time as nonconference opponents Saturday night in Fort Collins. The Cougars enter on a two-game skid to open a three-game road swing, while the Rams are coming off a gut-punch 17-16 loss to UTSA after a failed 2-point conversion in Week 4. This is the fourth meeting between the programs, with Washington State winning the last two.