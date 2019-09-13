Washington State vs. Houston odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from advanced simulation on 18-6 roll

American Athletic Conference power Houston takes on Pac-12 heavyweight and 20th-ranked Washington State in non-conference college football action on Friday. WSU (2-0) has been impressive so far this season, opening with 51- and 42-point victories, while Houston (1-1) will be looking to take advantage of a tough early-season schedule in preparation for their AAC opener at Tulane next week. The game, slated to begin at 9:15 p.m. ET, will be played at NRG Stadium, and Washington State is the second ranked opponent to face Houston in three weeks. Houston fell to No. 4 Oklahoma in its first game. WSU is a 9.5-point favorite in the latest Washington State vs. Houston odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 73.5. Before making any Houston vs. Washington State picks of your own, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated college football against the spread picks.

The model enters Week 3 of the 2019 college football season on a blistering 18-6 run on its top-rated picks. It also called Colorado's (+158) straight-up upset of Nebraska and was all over Army (+23) against No. 10 Michigan in a game the Black Knights pushed to overtime and covered with plenty of room to spare. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, the model has dialed in on Washington State vs. Houston. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it has a strong against the spread pick that cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows Washington State has won four conference championships through the years: 1917, 1930, 1997 and 2002. This year's team is led by a pair of senior wide receivers, Dezmon Patmon and Easop Winston Jr.

Patmon is WSU's top receiver and was named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list. He was named Preseason All-Pac 12 honorable mention and appeared in all 13 games in 2018, eight as a starter at Z receiver. For the season, he has 11 catches for 175 yards and one touchdown. For his career, he has 109 receptions for 1,389 yards and six TDs. Meanwhile, Winston leads WSU in receiving touchdowns with three. For his career, he has 63 receptions for 818 yards and 11 TDs. Last season, he appeared in all 13 games, including five as a starter at Z receiver. In FBS games, Washington State boasts a point differential of plus-51 this season, compared to minus-18 for Houston.

But just because WSU has crushed its competition over the first two weeks of the season does not guarantee it will cover the Washington State vs. Houston spread on Friday.

Houston, which has compiled a 442-367-15 all-time record, is taking aim at its 12th conference championship and first since 2015. The Cougars have competed in 27 bowl games through the years, going 11-15-1. Houston last won a bowl in December 2015, a 38-24 victory over Florida State in the Peach Bowl.

Junior wide receiver Marquez Stevenson has had a strong start to the season with 10 catches for 105 yards and one touchdown. He also has one carry for 13 yards. In 2018, he was on the Biletnikoff Award watch list and led the American with five games of at least 100 yards receiving. He finished second in the conference with 75 receptions for 1,019 yards and was third with nine touchdowns.

So who wins Houston vs. Washington State? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Houston vs. Washington State spread to jump on Friday, all from the advanced model on an 18-6 run on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.