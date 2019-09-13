Washington State vs. Houston odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from proven simulation on 18-6 roll

Teams used to winning meet on Friday when the Houston Cougars host the No. 20 Washington State Cougars in a college football non-conference matchup. Houston (1-1) has posted six straight winning seasons and qualified for 13 bowls in 16 seasons, while Washington State (2-0) has posted four consecutive winning seasons under coach Mike Leach and played in five bowl games over the past six years. The game is slated to start at 9:15 p.m. ET from NRG Stadium in Houston. The teams have played two games in Houston through the years, with each team winning once. Washington State won the only meeting on its home turf and is favored by 9.5 in the latest Washington State vs. Houston odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 73.5, off two from the opener. You'll want to see the latest college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Houston vs. Washington State picks of your own.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated college football against the spread picks.

The model enters Week 3 of the 2019 college football season on a blistering 18-6 run on its top-rated picks. It also called Colorado's (+158) straight-up upset of Nebraska and was all over Army (+23) against No. 10 Michigan in a game the Black Knights pushed to overtime and covered with plenty of room to spare. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, the model has dialed in on Washington State vs. Houston. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it has a strong against the spread pick that cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows Washington State has won four conference championships through the years: 1917, 1930, 1997 and 2002. This year's team is led by a pair of senior wide receivers, Dezmon Patmon and Easop Winston Jr.

Patmon is WSU's top receiver and was named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list. He was named Preseason All-Pac 12 honorable mention and appeared in all 13 games in 2018, eight as a starter at Z receiver. For the season, he has 11 catches for 175 yards and one touchdown. For his career, he has 109 receptions for 1,389 yards and six TDs. Meanwhile, Winston leads WSU in receiving touchdowns with three. For his career, he has 63 receptions for 818 yards and 11 TDs. Last season, he appeared in all 13 games, including five as a starter at Z receiver. In FBS games, Washington State boasts a point differential of plus-51 this season, compared to minus-18 for Houston.

But just because WSU has crushed its competition over the first two weeks of the season does not guarantee it will cover the Washington State vs. Houston spread on Friday.

That's because after Houston lost its opener to No. 4 Oklahoma 49-31, it rebounded with a 37-17 triumph over Prairie View A&M. One of the big reasons for that is the play of senior quarterback D'Eriq King, who has completed 29-of-53 passes for 306 yards and three touchdowns. He has also rushed 21 times for 102 yards and three more scores.

Another key to Houston's offense is junior running back Kyle Porter, who leads the team in rushing, carrying 33 times for 160 yards and one touchdown. He is a transfer from Texas, where he played in 27 games and made three starts.

So who wins Houston vs. Washington State? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Houston vs. Washington State spread to jump on Friday, all from the advanced model on an 18-6 run on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.