Washington State vs. Houston odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from simulation on 18-6 roll

The No. 20 Washington State Cougars will look to stay perfect when they visit the Houston Cougars on Friday. Washington State (2-0), which tied for first in the Pac-12 North a season ago, was 4-1 on the road. Houston (1-1), which tied for first in the American Athletic Conference West Division, was 5-1 at home last year. Friday's kickoff from NRG Stadium in Houston is set for 9:15 p.m. ET. Washington State leads the all-time series 2-1, and the last time the teams met was on Dec. 25, 1988 in the Aloha Bowl, with Washington State winning 24-22.

The model knows Washington State opened the season with an impressive 58-7 win over New Mexico State and a 59-17 victory over Northern Colorado. A big reason for that success is due to the play of senior quarterback Anthony Gordon, who has completed 81.1 percent of his passes, going 60-of-74 for 884 yards and nine touchdowns. His QB rating is 218.9.

Sophomore running back Max Borghi, who was named to the Doak Walker Award watch list, leads Washington State in rushing with 17 carries for 162 yards and three touchdowns. For his career, Borghi has run the ball 89 times for 528 yards and 11 scores. The dual threat also has 58 receptions for 402 yards and five touchdowns.

But just because WSU has crushed its competition over the first two weeks of the season does not guarantee it will cover the Washington State vs. Houston spread on Friday.

That's because after Houston lost its opener to No. 4 Oklahoma 49-31, it rebounded with a 37-17 triumph over Prairie View A&M. One of the big reasons for that is the play of senior quarterback D'Eriq King, who has completed 29-of-53 passes for 306 yards and three touchdowns. He has also rushed 21 times for 102 yards and three more scores.

Another key to Houston's offense is junior running back Kyle Porter, who leads the team in rushing, carrying 33 times for 160 yards and one touchdown. He is a transfer from Texas, where he played in 27 games and made three starts.

