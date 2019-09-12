Washington State vs. Houston: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, line, football game, kickoff time, preview
Friday night action features a Cougars vs. Cougars showdown at NRG Stadium in Houston
Before a chock-full slate of college football action on Saturday, we'll get a weekend teaser Friday night between two Cougars. Seriously. No. 20 Washington State heads to Texas for a showdown at NRG Stadium with Houston in a big Week 3 showdown.
The game pits offensive genius Mike Leach against former understudy Dana Holgorsen, who served as an assistant on Leach's staff at Texas Tech for eight years. Expect lots of points to be scored, minimal defense to be played and, if we're lucky, a Red Bull-chugging Holgorsen fueling a must-watch Friday night football game.
Storylines
Washington State: Leach's team scored 58 points in its season-opener and topped that by scoring 59 in Week 2. Incredibly, it seems he's done it again: replaced an elite quarterback with another highly-competent gun-slinger. Senior Anthony Gordon is completing 81.1 percent of his passes this season, and is fueling a top-10 offense while rating out comfortably in total quarterback rating among the best in the nation.
Houston: Holgorsen was reminded in Week 1 of the season what he's been taught since Lincoln Riley took over at Oklahoma: beating the Sooners -- no matter the venue -- is a near-impossible task. The Cougars fell 49-31 to open their season at Oklahoma but bounced back in Week 2 with a confidence-boosting 37-17 win over Prairie View A&M. Getting quarterback D'Eriq King back into his Heisman-contending groove will be a must for Holgorsen's squad to have a puncher's chance.
Viewing information
Date: Friday, Sept. 13 | Time: 9:15 p.m. ET
Location: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas
TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN.com
Game prediction, picks
I get that NRG Stadium isn't Houston's home palace, but this is about as favorable a venue as the Cougars from the Lone Star State could get here. And they're getting points? No chance I'm giving up free money. I like the hometown Cougars to cover against the visiting Cougars -- especially with an 8.5-point spread. Pick: Houston +8.5
