Washington State vs. Iowa State odds, line: 2018 Alamo Bowl picks, predictions from expert who's 4-0 on Cyclones games

One of the most intriguing matchups of the college football postseason will take place in the 2018 Alamo Bowl when No. 13 Washington State takes on No. 24 Iowa State on Friday at 9 p.m. ET. Both teams won seven of their final eight games of the season, though Washington State is coming off a crushing loss to Washington in the regular-season finale that ended its Pac-12 title hopes. The Cougars are 2.5-point favorites in the Washington State vs. Iowa State odds, while the total is set at 56. Before locking in any Washington State vs. Iowa State picks and Valero Alamo Bowl predictions of your own, you'll want to see what SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh has to say.

The renowned co-founder of AccuScore enters bowl season on an impressive 16-9 run on his college football picks, and he's had an especially keen eye for the tendencies of Iowa State, entering this matchup on a 4-0 run on against the spread picks involving the Cyclones.

Oh has taken Iowa State's strong run to finish the season into account. After opening the year at just 1-3, the Cyclones looked to be in danger of missing the postseason altogether, especially with teams like Oklahoma State and West Virginia coming up on their schedule. But the Cyclones rallied, knocking off Oklahoma State as 10-point underdogs and then taking down a top-10 West Virginia squad.

There were improvements across the board, but the Cyclones made huge strides on offense. Running back David Montgomery finished the year with over 1,000 yards, while quarterback Brock Purdy brought stability to that position. After scoring a combined 17 points against Iowa and TCU during the 1-3 start, the Cyclones scored at least 27 in all seven of their victories down the stretch.

Just because Iowa State is coming in hot doesn't mean it will cover the 2018 Alamo Bowl spread.

With quarterback Gardner Minshew (433 of 613, 4,477 yards, 36 TDs) leading an elite passing attack, Washington State was tops in the Pac-12 in total offense (461.8 yards per game) and scoring offense (38.3 points per game) during the 2018 season. And when all was clicking, the Cougars put up some eye-popping numbers, like when they scored 69 points against Arizona, 56 against Oregon State and 41 against a tough Stanford defense.

Oddsmakers regularly underestimated Washington State through the year, as the team went 9-2 against the spread. A letdown in the Apple Cup against Washington was the only thing that kept WSU from playing for a Pac-12 title and a trip to the Rose Bowl.

