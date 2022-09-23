Who's Playing

No. 15 Oregon @ Washington State

Current Records: Oregon 2-1; Washington State 3-0

What to Know

The Washington State Cougars haven't won a contest against the Oregon Ducks since Oct. 20 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Washington State and Oregon will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 4 p.m. ET at Clarence D. Martin Stadium. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

When you finish with 200 more yards than your opponent like Washington State did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They took their matchup against the Colorado State Rams by a conclusive 38-7 score. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 28 to nothing. Washington State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but WR Donovan Ollie led the charge as he caught eight passes for two TDs and 82 yards.

Meanwhile, everything went the Ducks' way against the BYU Cougars last week as they made off with a 41-20 victory. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Oregon had established a 38-7 advantage. Their QB Bo Nix was on fire, passing for two TDs and 222 yards on 18 attempts in addition to rushing for three TDs and 35 yards.

The wins brought Washington State up to 3-0 and Oregon to 2-1. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Washington State hasn't allowed a rushing touchdown yet this season. As for Oregon, they come into the matchup boasting the 33rd fewest rushing yards allowed per game in the nation at 97.7. Looks like the running backs might have a tough go of it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Clarence D. Martin Stadium -- Pullman, Washington

Clarence D. Martin Stadium -- Pullman, Washington TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ducks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Washington State have won four out of their last seven games against Oregon.