Washington State vs. Oregon odds: 2019 Week 9 picks, predictions from proven computer model
A Pac-12 battle is on tap between the Oregon Ducks and the Washington State Cougars at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Oregon is 6-1 overall and 4-0 at home, while Washington State is 4-3 overall and 0-2 on the road. Oregon is only so-so against the spread (4-3), but Washington State has really struggled (2-5). The Ducks are favored by 14 points in the latest Oregon vs. Washington State odds, while the Over-Under is set at 64.5. Before entering any Washington State vs. Oregon picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 9 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 92-59 on its top-rated college football picks. It also nailed Illinois (+30.5) easily staying within the spread against No. 6 Wisconsin last week in one of the largest upsets of the entire season. Anybody who has been following it is way up.
Now, it has simulated Oregon vs. Washington State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Ducks beat Washington 35-31 last week. QB Justin Herbert was slinging it as he passed for 280 yards and four TDs on 38 attempts.
Meanwhile, Washington State made easy work of Colorado and carried off a 41-10 win. With the Cougars ahead 24-3 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.
A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Ducks enter the game with 23 passing touchdowns, good for sixth best in the nation. But the Cougars are even better: they come into the contest boasting the most passing touchdowns in the league at 31. We'll see if that edge gives the Cougars a route to victory.
So who wins Washington State vs. Oregon? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Oregon vs. Washington State spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.
