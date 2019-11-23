Washington State vs. Oregon State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Washington State (home) vs. Oregon State (away)

Current Records: Washington State 5-5; Oregon State 5-5

What to Know

The Oregon State Beavers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Oregon State and the Washington State Cougars will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Clarence D. Martin Stadium. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Oregon State slipped by the Arizona State Sun Devils 35-34 last week. The squad ran away with 28 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win.

The Beavers' defense was a presence, and it made life painful for QB Jayden Daniels and got past Arizona State's offensive line for a total of four sacks for a loss of 38 yards. Leading the way was LB Hamilcar Rashed Jr. and his two sacks.

Meanwhile, everything went Washington State's way against the Stanford Cardinal as they made off with a 49-22 victory. QB Anthony Gordon had a stellar game for Washington State as he passed for 520 yards and five TDs on 60 attempts.

The Beavers are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. If their 6-3-1 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

When the two teams last met in last October, Oregon State lost to Washington State by a decisive 56-37 margin. Can the Beavers avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Clarence D. Martin Stadium -- Pullman, Washington

Clarence D. Martin Stadium -- Pullman, Washington TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.00

Odds

The Cougars are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Beavers.

Bettors have moved against the Cougars slightly, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 76

Series History

Washington State have won all of the games they've played against Oregon State in the last five years.