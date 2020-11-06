The Washington State Cougars and the Oregon State Beavers are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reser Stadium. The Cougars were 6-7 (3-6 Pac-12) with a loss to Air Force in the Cheez-It Bowl last season. The Beavers, meanwhile, were 5-7 with a 4-5 mark in the conference. These teams had an epic shootout last year with Washington State coming from behind for a 54-53 win in Pullman on Nov. 23, 2019.

The Beavers are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Oregon State vs. Washington State odds from William Hill Sportsbook. The over-under for total points is set at 66.

Oregon State vs. Washington State spread: Oregon State -1.5

Oregon State vs. Washington State over-under: 66 points

Oregon State vs. Washington State money line: Oregon State -125, Washington State +105

What to know about Oregon State

After going 1-11 in 2017, the Beavers turned to Jonathan Smith as their new head coach. They continued to struggle in 2018 with a 2-10 mark. But there was huge progress in 2019 as Smith guided the Beavers to a 5-7 campaign that was highlighted by a trio of Pac-12 road victories. Quarterback Jake Luton is now with the Jacksonville Jaguars, so the Beavers are expected to turn to junior Tristan Gebbia.

Gebbia saw significant action in one game last year and fared well in that outing against a tough Oregon squad, completing 26 of 40 passes for 243 yards. The Beavers know they let one slip away against Washington State last year and should be motivated to finish the job this time. In that Nov. 23 clash, Oregon State held a 53-42 lead with 4:17 left, but the Cougars scored twice in the closing minutes to complete the comeback.

What to know about Washington State

Former head coach Mike Leach is now at Mississippi State and Nick Rolovich, the head coach at Hawaii from 2016-19, has taken over. He's familiar with airing it out, so the transition shouldn't be too drastic for the Cougars. They will, however, have a true freshman under center on Saturday after Jayden de Laura earned the job.

He'll have an experienced running back to help him out as Max Borghi, who scored twice against Oregon State last year, returns. He'll also have multiple returning receivers such as Renard Bell and Calvin Jackson Jr.

