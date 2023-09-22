The two teams that will be left in the Pac-12 next season will square off on Saturday night when the No. 21 Washington State Cougars host the No. 14 Oregon State Beavers. Ten Pac-12 teams are set to depart for different conferences after this season, leaving the Cougars and Beavers behind. Washington State is off to a 3-0 start this year, including a 31-22 win over No. 19 Wisconsin two weeks ago. Oregon State has won its first three games as well, cruising to a 26-9 win over San Diego State last week.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Clarence D. Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. The Beavers are favored by 3 points in the latest Washington State vs. Oregon State odds, while the over/under is 58.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Oregon State vs. Washington State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Washington State vs. Oregon State spread: Washington State +3

Washington State vs. Oregon State over/under: 58.5 points

Washington State vs. Oregon State money line: WSU: +127, OSU: -150

Why Washington State can cover

Washington State has won all three of its games by at least nine points this season, covering the spread in two of those contests. Junior quarterback Cameron Ward has thrown for 990 yards, nine touchdowns and zero interceptions, completing 72% of his passes. He has also rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns, leading an offense that is averaging 48.3 points per game.

Ward has also been able to rest in the two blowouts, leaving him fresh heading into conference play. Washington State picked up a 54-53 win over Oregon State at home in 2019 before prevailing in a 31-24 final two years ago. The Cougars have covered the spread in 10 of their last 13 home games, and they have covered in six of their last nine games against Oregon State.

Why Oregon State can cover

Oregon State has been one of the best teams to back since the middle of last season, covering the spread in nine of its last 10 games. The Beavers are riding a seven-game winning streak and are unbeaten against the spread in their last six games against conference opponents. They easily defeated San Jose State and UC Davis to open the season before beating San Diego State last week.

Clemson transfer DJ Uiagalelei has completed 42 of 68 passes for 630 yards and six touchdowns while rushing for an additional four scores. Running back Damien Martinez has been a key part of the offense as well, racking up 351 yards on 40 carries. Wide receivers Silas Bolden and Anthony Gould have each gone over 150 total receiving yards through the first three games.

How to make Washington State vs. Oregon State picks

