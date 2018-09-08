Washington State vs. San Jose State: How to watch NCAAF online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Washington State Cougars (home) vs. San Jose State Spartans (away)

Last season records: Washington St. 9-4; San Jose St. 2-11

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, San Jose St. will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will challenge Washington St. on the road at 11:00 PM. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, San Jose St. and Washington St. will really light up the scoreboard.

Last Thursday, San Jose St. couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 38-44 to UC-Davis.

Meanwhile, Washington St.'s and Wyoming's game was close at halftime, but Washington St. turned on the heat in the second half. Washington St. made easy work of Wyoming and carried off a 41-19 victory. The oddsmakers were on Washington St.'s side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Washington St.'s win lifted them to 1-0 while San Jose St.'s defeat dropped them down to 0-1. In their win, Washington St. relied heavily on Gardner Minshew II, who passed for 319 yards and 3 touchdowns; a key strategy for San Jose St. will lie in finding a way to minimize his impact.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:00 PM EST

Saturday at 10:00 PM EST Where: Clarence D. Martin Stadium, Washington

Clarence D. Martin Stadium, Washington TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Cougars are a big 33.5 point favorite against the Spartans.

Last season, Washington St. were 7-5-0 against the spread. As for San Jose St., they were 5-7-0 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.