Washington State vs. San Jose State Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Washington State vs. San Jose State football game
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, San Jose St. will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will challenge Washington St. on the road at 11:00 PM. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, San Jose St. and Washington St. will really light up the scoreboard.
Last Thursday, San Jose St. couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 38-44 to UC-Davis.
Meanwhile, Washington St.'s and Wyoming's game was close at halftime, but Washington St. turned on the heat in the second half. Washington St. made easy work of Wyoming and carried off a 41-19 victory. The oddsmakers were on Washington St.'s side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.
Washington St.'s win lifted them to 1-0 while San Jose St.'s defeat dropped them down to 0-1. In their win, Washington St. relied heavily on Gardner Minshew II, who passed for 319 yards and 3 touchdowns; a key strategy for San Jose St. will lie in finding a way to minimize his impact.
