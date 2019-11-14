Washington State vs. Stanford: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Washington State vs. Stanford football game
Who's Playing
Washington State (home) vs. Stanford (away)
Current Records: Washington State 4-5; Stanford 4-5
What to Know
The Stanford Cardinal are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Washington State Cougars at 4:30 p.m. ET at Clarence D. Martin Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Stanford now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
Stanford was close but no cigar last week as they fell 16-13 to the Colorado Buffaloes. The losing side was boosted by WR Simi Fehoko, who caught two passes for 96 yards and one TD. One of the most thrilling moments of the game was Fehoko's 79-yard TD reception in the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored Washington State, but luck did not. They came up short against the California Golden Bears, falling 33-20. WR Brandon Arconado and QB Anthony Gordon were two go-getters for Washington State despite the defeat. The former caught 12 passes for 130 yards and one TD, while the latter passed for 407 yards and two TDs on 58 attempts.
These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cardinal are fourth worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns, with only six on the season. To make matters even worse for Stanford, Washington State comes into the matchup boasting the most passing touchdowns in the league at 36. So the Stanford squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Clarence D. Martin Stadium -- Pullman, Washington
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cougars are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Cardinal.
Over/Under: 64
Series History
Washington State have won three out of their last four games against Stanford.
- Oct 27, 2018 - Washington State 41 vs. Stanford 38
- Nov 04, 2017 - Washington State 24 vs. Stanford 21
- Oct 08, 2016 - Washington State 42 vs. Stanford 16
- Oct 31, 2015 - Stanford 30 vs. Washington State 28
Watch This Game Live
