The Stanford Cardinal and the Washington State Cougars are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stanford Stadium. Stanford is 0-2 overall, while Washington State is 1-1. The Cougars enter Saturday's showdown having won just four of their last 12 games.

Stanford, meanwhile, has lost six straight contests dating back to last season. Despite their recent losing streak, the Cardinal are favored by five-points in the latest Stanford vs. Washington State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 61.

Stanford vs. Washington State spread: Stanford -5

Stanford vs. Washington State over-under: 61 points

Stanford vs. Washington State money line: Stanford -200, Washington State +170

What you need to know about Washington State

The Cougars came up short against the Oregon Ducks last Saturday, falling 43-29. Despite its defeat, Washington State got to see several of its players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Wide receiver Renard Bell caught 10 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown against the Ducks. Running back Deon McIntosh finished with 92 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

Despite their most recent setback, the Cougars will enter Saturday's matchup against Stanford confident they can pull off the upset. That's because Washington State is 4-1 in its last five games against the Cardinal. In addition, the Cougars are 5-0 against the spread in their last five meetings against Stanford.

What you need to know about Stanford

Meanwhile, Stanford scored first but ultimately fell short against the Colorado Buffaloes in its game last Saturday. It was close but no cigar for Stanford as the Cardinal fell 35-32 to Colorado. Stanford's defeat came about despite a quality game from QB Davis Mills, who passed for one TD and 327 yards on 56 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 36 yards.

Stanford found itself the reluctant recipient of an unpleasant 49-22 punch to the gut against Washington State when the two teams previously met in November of last year. The Cardinal have also struggled mightily to cover the spread against Pac-12 opponents. In fact, Stanford is 0-5 ATS in its last five conference matchups.

