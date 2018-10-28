Washington State vs. Stanford score: No. 14 Cougars take control of Pac-12 North in win over No. 24 Cardinal
The Cougars notch another key division win in the Pac-12 North with a wild victory vs. the Cardinal
Blake Mazza hit a 42-yard field goal with 19 seconds remaining to give No. 14 Washington State a 41-38 win over No. 24 Stanford in a critical Pac-12 North battle Saturday. Cougars quarterback Gardner Minshew II continued his dream season, going 40-of-50 for 438 yards and three touchdowns, and Dezmon Patmon caught 10 passes for 127 yards for Mike Leach's crew.
The win pushed Washington State to 7-1 (4-1 Pac-12) and into first place by itself in the division, after Washington dropped its second conference game of the season Saturday night to Cal.
