Washington State vs. UCLA: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Washington State vs. UCLA football game
Who's Playing
No. 19 Washington State (home) vs. UCLA (away)
Current Records: Washington State 3-0-0; UCLA 0-3-0
What to Know
UCLA have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. Get ready for a Pac-12 battle as UCLA and Washington State will face off at 10:30 p.m. ET at Clarence D. Martin Stadium. The Bruins are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.
UCLA has been struggling to pick up a win, with their contest against Oklahoma last week making it three winless games in a row. UCLA has to be aching after a bruising 48-14 defeat to Oklahoma. UCLA's loss came about despite a quality game from WR Demetric Felton, who picked up 65 yards on the ground on five carries.
We saw a pretty high 73.5-point over/under line set for this one, but the actual score was more down to earth. Washington State walked away with a 31-24 victory over Houston. Winning may never get old, but the Cougars sure are getting used to it with three in a row now.
Washington State's victory lifted them to 3-0 while UCLA's defeat dropped them down to 0-3. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cougars rank first in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 14 on the season. Less enviably, the Bruins are second worst in the nation in yards per game, with only 263.30 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Bruins.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Clarence D. Martin Stadium -- Pullman, Washington
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $55.00
Odds
The Cougars are a big 18.5-point favorite against the Bruins.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 19.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
Washington State have won both of the games they've played against UCLA in the last five years.
- Oct 15, 2016 - Washington State 27 vs. UCLA 21
- Nov 14, 2015 - UCLA 27 vs. Washington State 31
