Washington State vs. USC: Live stream, watch online, game prediction, odds, pick, line, TV channel

Last season, Washington State shocked USC with some Pac-12 after dark flavor on a Friday night in Pullman. This year, they will be underdogs once again, but facing a Trojans' team that has crumbled in their last two games against Stanford and Texas. However, at least this game will be in Los Angeles in front of their home fans.

The Cougars may not have gotten the preseason love they have garnered over the last few years, but they are showing early on in the season that they could compete for the Pac-12 North title against the likes of Stanford, Washington and Oregon.

Who will win in Los Angeles? Let's find out

Viewing information

Date: Friday, Sept. 21 | Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

USC: The Trojans racked up -5 yards last week in the loss to the Longhorns. Think about that for a second. A team that has solid recruiting classes every year didn't even have positive yards against a defense that is still working through some roster attrition from last year. Freshman quarterback J.T. Daniels has been banged up a bit this season and might have to grow up in a hurry in what likely will be a high-scoring affair on Friday. Expect the Trojans secondary to be the focus of this one as it has to shut down Mike Leach's air raid.

Washington State: The Cougars are quietly rolling along after taking care of lesser competition this year, and the play of quarterback Gardner Minshew is a big reason why. The East Carolina transfer has completed 70.9 percent of his passes for 1,203 yards and eight touchdowns, and added a rushing touchdown on top of that. The defense has been solid through three games, and has given up just 3.92 yards per play. How complete are the Cougars? We will find out Friday night.

Game prediction, picks

It's hard to trust the USC offense after failing to score a touchdown vs. Stanford two weeks ago and racking up -5 rushing yards in the loss to Texas. Washington State defenses have been solid enough to keep the Cougars in contention the last couple of years, and they'll prove that it can do it again on Friday night against the Trojans. Washington State will notch a big road win in its first Pac-12 game of the year. Pick: Washington State (+5)

