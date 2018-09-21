Washington State vs. USC odds: 2018 college football picks and predictions from expert on 9-3 run

USC hosts Washington State on Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET in a Pac-12 showdown. In the latest Washington State vs. USC odds, the Trojans are favored by 4.5 points, though that's dipped since the opening line of -5.5. The over-under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 50.5, down one from the opening line. The total in this game had moved as high as 53.5 before falling back.

The veteran sportswriter and handicapper has covered college football of all levels for decades. And that expertise has helped him to a blistering 9-3 start on his college football picks thus far in 2018. The Los Angeles-based handicapper has his finger on the pulse of Pac-12 football, with three wins featuring conference teams already under his belt in 2018. That includes going with UCLA (+30) in a 49-21 loss to Oklahoma, going against the Bruins in a 26-17 straight-up win by Cincinnati (+15) and taking Colorado (+3.5) in a straight-up 33-28 win at Nebraska.

Tierney knows the Trojans (1-2) return home after dropping two tough road games, 17-3 to Stanford and 37-14 to Texas. USC has been forced to grow up quickly, as their strength of schedule ranks 12th nationally through three games. But that tough start should better prepare them for tough matchups ahead, starting with Friday. The same perhaps can't be said of Washington State, which has cruised through a schedule that ranks 119th out of 130.

USC freshman QB J.T. Daniels threw for 322 yards on 62.5 percent passing against Texas on Saturday, his season-best numbers as he quickly progresses. USC's defense will certainly get a test from the Cougars' aerial attack, but it has been tough against the pass, allowing only 171 yards. USC also has a premier home field advantage -- it hasn't lost at home since 2015.

Just because USC defends their home field well doesn't mean they'll cover on Friday. The Cougars (3-0) have run -- or more accurately, passed -- roughshod over overmatched competition. Their closest game was a 41-19 rout of Wyoming to open the season. Quarterback Gardner Minshew, who played for East Carolina the last two seasons, is completing 70.9 percent of his passes for 1,203 yards and eight TDs.

The competitive level will rise on Friday, but the defense has been stellar, allowing just 132.7 passing yards per game despite playing with a lead. It also hasn't allowed a single point in the fourth quarter.

