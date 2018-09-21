Washington State vs. USC odds: 2018 college football picks, predictions by advanced model on 31-16 roll

Two Pac-12 squads moving in opposite directions meet Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET when the USC Trojans host the Washington State Cougars. USC has dropped its last two games, including one to conference rival Stanford, but Washington State is a perfect 3-0 and has hopes of a conference championship. Both teams were ranked when they squared off last September in Pullman, but it was the Cougars who secured the 30-27 win. USC is favored by 4.5, down from an opening of 5.5. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has fallen by one to 50.5. Before you make any USC vs. Washington State picks, check out what the SportsLine projection model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. In the last three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors. It made some huge calls in Week 3 of the 2018 season as well, nailing BYU against the spread (+23.5) and on the money line (+950) against Wisconsin, as well as LSU against the spread (+10) and on the money line (+315) at Auburn.

It finished the week a blistering 31-16 against the spread overall and nailed 10 of its 13 top-ranked picks. Anybody following it finished way, way up.

Now, the model has simulated Washington State vs. USC 10,000 times to produce strong against-the-spread and over-under picks. We can tell you the under hits in 66 percent of simulations, but the model also has generated a strong point-spread selection that hits almost 60 percent of the time. This pick is available only at SportsLine.

The computer model has factored in Washington State's early season schedule in which it has outscored opponents 131-43. The Cougars beat Wyoming 41-19 in the opener before pitching a 31-0 shutout of San Jose State. Last week, Washington State gave up a season-high 23 to against Eastern Washington, but still won by five touchdowns.

Against the Trojans' unrelenting defense, Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew must be pinpoint accurate. Last week against the Eagles, he was nothing short of sensational, completing 45 passes in 57 attempts and racking up 470 yards and two scores. He already has hit the 1,200-yard plateau in only three games. He's also among FBS leaders in touchdown passes with eight.

Just because Washington State has been electric thus far doesn't mean they'll stay within the spread on Friday. Trojans wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown went off against the Longhorns, amassing a career-high 167 receiving yards. The 6-foot-1 freshman can blaze through secondaries and has the elusiveness to shake out of tackles. Wideouts Tyler Vaughns and Michael Pittman are possession receivers who can keep the chains moving. Sophomore running back Stephen Carr, who was held in check by Texas, is the Trojans' best rusher.

Who wins Washington State vs. USC? And which side covers nearly 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the computer model that has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors.