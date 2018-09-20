Washington State vs. USC odds: 2018 college football picks, predictions from model on 31-16 roll

It's the Pac-12 opener for the Washington State Cougars, who take on the Southern California Trojans on Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. While the Cougars are soaring on a 3-0 start to the season, the Trojans are reeling after back-to-back losses at Stanford and Texas. The Trojans are favored by 3.5 in the latest USC vs. Washington State odds, down from an open of 5.5. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has bumped up from 51.5 to 53. Before you make any USC vs. Washington State picks, check out what the SportsLine projection model has to say.

The model knows the Cougars annihilated their first three opponents -- Wyoming, San Jose State and Eastern Washington -- by a combined score of 131-43. But the Trojans will be by far the most difficult foe Washington State has faced. Under coach Mike Leach, now in his seventh season in Pullman, the Cougars utilize an air raid offensive attack that can grind up secondaries.

Last week against the Eagles, quarterback Gardner Minshew was nothing less than electrifying. He completed 45 passes in 57 attempts for 470 yards and two scores. In just three games, the senior signal caller has thrown for over 1,200 yards and eight touchdowns.

Just because Washington State has been electric thus far doesn't mean they'll stay within the spread on Friday. Trojans wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown went off against the Longhorns, amassing a career-high 167 receiving yards. The 6-foot-1 freshman can blaze through secondaries and has the elusiveness to shake out of tackles. Wideouts Tyler Vaughns and Michael Pittman are possession receivers who can keep the chains moving. Sophomore running back Stephen Carr, who was held in check by Texas, is the Trojans' best rusher.

