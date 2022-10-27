Who's Playing

No. 14 Utah @ Washington State

Current Records: Utah 5-2; Washington State 4-3

What to Know

The Washington State Cougars haven't won a game against the Utah Utes since Sept. 29 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Washington State and Utah will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10 p.m. ET at Clarence D. Martin Stadium. The Utes will be strutting in after a win while the Cougars will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Washington State came up short against the Oregon State Beavers two weeks ago, falling 24-10. One thing holding Washington State back was the mediocre play of QB Cameron Ward, who did not have his best game: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception with a passing completion percentage of only 46.30%.

Meanwhile, it was a tight contest that could have gone either way, but Utah made off with a 43-42 victory over the USC Trojans two weeks ago. QB Cameron Rising went supernova for Utah as he passed for two TDs and 415 yards on 43 attempts in addition to rushing for three TDs and 60 yards. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Rising this season. Rising's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

The Cougars are expected to lose this next one by 7. Now might not be the best time to take Washington State against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Washington State is now 4-3 while Utah sits at 5-2. The Utes are 3-1 after wins this year, and Washington State is 1-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Clarence D. Martin Stadium -- Pullman, Washington

Clarence D. Martin Stadium -- Pullman, Washington TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Utes are a solid 7-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Utes slightly, as the game opened with the Utes as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Utah have won three out of their last five games against Washington State.