Washington State vs. Utah odds, predictions, line: 2019 college football picks from advanced model on 42-18 roll

Washington State will try to keep its offense humming and climb back into the rankings when the Cougars visit No. 19 Utah on Saturday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The Cougars passing game didn't miss a beat in a tough loss to UCLA last week, but the defense couldn't find its footing, and Washington State fell out of the Top 25 rankings after a 67-63 loss. Kickoff is at 10 p.m. ET in Salt Lake City. The Utes are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Washington State vs. Utah odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 57.

The model knows the Utes rank 21st in the nation in scoring defense, allowing 14.8 points per game, and will rely on a strong defensive front to get pressure on the quarterback. Defensive end Bradlee Anae has four sacks, while linebacker Devin Lloyd leads the team with 31 tackles.

Utah is dealing with injuries on offense, but the backups are capable. Running back Devin Brumfield had 63 yards on 10 carries, while Devonta'e Henry-Cole had 31 yards and a touchdown on four carries after Zack Moss went down with a shoulder injury. Quarterback Tyler Huntley, sixth in the nation in completion percentage (76.2) and 11th in pass efficiency (177.00), has a foot injury after taking several big hits Saturday, but he says he'll play. If he can't go, it will fall to sophomore Jason Shelley or junior Drew Lisk, who completed all six of his passes in Saturday's loss.

But just because the Utes have a stout defense and plenty of depth doesn't mean they'll cover the Utah vs. Washington State spread on Saturday.

The Cougars offense has been among the best in the nation, averaging 605.3 yards and 52.8 points per game behind quarterback Anthony Gordon (1,894 yards and 21 TDs). He has a plethora of targets, and Easop Winston leads the way with 26 catches for 348 yards and a nation-leading eight TDs. Winston has an excellent complement in Brandon Arconado, who has 25 catches for 352 yards. Dezmon Patmon has 290 catches and three TDs on his 17 receptions. Arconado had just two catches (they went for 44 yards) last week, but the Cougars had seven receivers eclipse 60 yards, led by Winston's 114 (with four TDs). The Cougars put up 720 total yards last week, and they are 7-0 against the spread in their last seven games after accumulating more than 450 yards in their previous game.

The defense had a rough week against the Bruins, allowing 657 yards, but they were allowing less than 17 points per game entering the conference opener. Senior linebacker Jahad Woods can do it all, leading the unit with 36 tackles and adding a sack, three passes defended and a forced fumble.

