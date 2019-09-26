Washington State vs. Utah odds, predictions, line: 2019 college football picks from model on 42-18 roll

Two teams coming off season-changing losses in their Pac-12 openers face off when No. 19 Utah hosts Washington State on Saturday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Utah ran wild last week, but didn't have its usual success through the air in a 30-27 loss to USC. Washington State's elite offense lit it up, but the defense was exposed by UCLA in a 67-63 loss and the Cougars fell out of the top 25. Kickoff is at 10 p.m. ET in Salt Lake City. The Utes are favored by six in the latest Utah vs. Washington State odds, while the over-under is 57. Before you make any Washington State vs. Utah picks, listen to the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated an eye-popping $5,310 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated spread picks.

The model enters Week 5 of the 2019 college football season on a roll, going a stunning 42-18 on its top-rated picks. It also called Notre Dame (+16) covering against Georgia and Auburn (+4) covering against Texas A&M in two of the biggest games in Week 4. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has zeroed in on Washington State vs. Utah, and the results are in. We can tell you it is leaning Under, and it has also generated a strong against the spread pick that hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations. You can only see it at SportsLine.

The model knows the Utes rank 21st in the nation in scoring defense, allowing 14.8 points per game, and will rely on a strong defensive front to get pressure on the quarterback. Defensive end Bradlee Anae has four sacks, while linebacker Devin Lloyd leads the team with 31 tackles.

Utah is dealing with injuries on offense, but the backups are capable. Running back Devin Brumfield had 63 yards on 10 carries, while Devonta'e Henry-Cole had 31 yards and a touchdown on four carries after Zack Moss went down with a shoulder injury. Quarterback Tyler Huntley, sixth in the nation in completion percentage (76.2) and 11th in pass efficiency (177.00), has a foot injury after taking several big hits Saturday, but he says he'll play. If he can't go, it will fall to sophomore Jason Shelley or junior Drew Lisk, who completed all six of his passes in Saturday's loss.

But just because the Utes have a stout defense and plenty of depth doesn't mean they'll cover the Utah vs. Washington State spread on Saturday.

The Cougars have the nation's top passing offense behind quarterback Anthony Gordon, who threw for 570 yards and a whopping nine touchdowns in the loss last week. He leads the nation with 1,894 yards and 21 TDs and is fourth in pass efficiency at 195.3. He should find open receivers against a secondary that allowed 351 yards and three touchdowns last week against USC. Easop Winston (26 catches for 348 yards) and Brandon Arconado (25 for 352) lead one of the top receiving corps in the Pac-12.

So who wins Washington State vs. Utah? And which side of the spread is hitting in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Washington State vs. Utah spread you should be on Saturday, all from the advanced simulation on a 42-18 run.