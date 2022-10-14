Who's Playing

Arizona @ Washington

Current Records: Arizona 3-3; Washington 4-2

What to Know

The Arizona Wildcats are 0-5 against the Washington Huskies since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Arizona and Washington will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 5:30 p.m. ET at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Wildcats were expected to have a tough go of it last week, and that's exactly how things played out. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 49-22 walloping at the Oregon Ducks' hands. Arizona was down 49-16 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of RB DJ Williams, who punched in one rushing touchdown. That touchdown -- a 52-yard rush in the second quarter -- was one of the highlights of the contest.

Special teams collected ten points for Arizona. K Tyler Loop delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, Washington scored first but ultimately less than the Arizona State Sun Devils in their matchup last week. The Huskies took a 45-38 hit to the loss column. This was hardly the result they or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 13.5 points over ASU heading into this game. Washington's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Cameron Davis, who punched in three rushing touchdowns. Davis had some trouble finding his footing against the UCLA Bruins two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction. Davis' sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

The losses put the Wildcats at 3-3 and the Huskies at 4-2. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Arizona enters the game with 323.5 passing yards per game on average, good for 10th best in the nation. But Washington is even better: they rank second in the nation when it comes to passing yards per game, with 357.3 on average. We'll see if that edge gives Washington a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium -- Seattle, Washington TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Huskies are a big 14-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -108

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Washington have won all of the games they've played against Arizona in the last eight years.