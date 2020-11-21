Who's Playing

Arizona @ Washington

Current Records: Arizona 0-1; Washington 1-0

What to Know

The Arizona Wildcats fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. Arizona and the Washington Huskies will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 8 p.m. ET at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Washington will be strutting in after a win while the Wildcats will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last week, Arizona couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 34-30 to the USC Trojans. QB Grant Gunnell put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for three TDs and 286 yards on 36 attempts in addition to picking up 40 yards on the ground. Gunnell's 75-yard touchdown toss to WR Tayvian Cunningham in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.

Special teams collected 12 points for Arizona. K Lucas Havrisik delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, Washington gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener last week. They secured a 27-21 W over the Oregon State Beavers. The Huskies' RB Sean McGrew looked sharp as he punched in one rushing touchdown.

The Wildcats suffered a grim 51-27 defeat to Washington when the two teams previously met in October of last year. Can Arizona avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium -- Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Huskies are a big 12-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Washington have won all of the games they've played against Arizona in the last six years.