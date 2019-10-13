Washington vs. Arizona odds, predictions, line: 2019 college football picks from advanced model

The Washington Huskies will travel to take on the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday night at Arizona Stadium. It's an 11 p.m. ET kickoff and the two teams both have four wins on the season with Washington at 4-2 and Arizona at 4-1. The Huskies dropped out of the AP Top 25 after losing to Stanford on the road last week and the Wildcats are riding a four-game winning streak into the game with wins over Texas Tech, UCLA and Colorado in their last three contests. Still, the Huskies are 6-point favorites with the total at 60 in the latest Washington vs. Arizona odds. But before you make your Washington vs. Arizona picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model has considered that Arizona getting quarterback Khalil Tate back last week was a huge boost to the offense. Tate threw for 404 yards and three touchdowns last week while adding 23 yards rushing and he has two 100-yard rushing games this season.

And it will be interesting to see if Tate gets his backfield-mate J.J. Taylor back in a larger capacity this weekend. Tate came back from a leg injury against Colorado after missing the UCLA game but had only one carry against Colorado. He ran for 1,434 yards last season and would give Tate a security blanket against a talented Washington defense.

Washington did not fare well in its trip to The Farm, falling to Stanford 23-13. QB Jacob Eason had his worst game of the season, going just 16-of-36 for 206 yards with one TD and one interception. The Huskies allowed Stanford RB Cameron Scarlett to rush for a career-high 157 yards and a score. Eason has thrown for 1,449 yards and 11 touchdowns against three interceptions this season, with primary target Aaron Fuller catching 36 passes for 498 yards and four TDs.

The Wildcats enter Saturday with nine interceptions, good for third in the the nation. The Huskies are right there with them, recording seven picks that is good for 10th in the the nation.

