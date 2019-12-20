Washington vs. Boise State: Prediction, pick, Las Vegas Bowl odds, line, spread, kickoff time, preview

Washington will look to end a disappointing season on a high note on Saturday against No. 19 Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl -- the first bowl game of the season that involves a ranked team.

It will be Chris Petersen's final game as the head coach of the Huskies before defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake takes over. Petersen will be squaring off against a Boise State program that he played a big part of as the Broncos become one of the powers of the Group of Five.

Storylines

Washington: The Huskies were tabbed to be a dark horse to make the College Football Playoff, so there's a natural concern that playing on the opening weekend of bowl season might be a letdown of sorts despite the fact that it's Petersen's last game. With that said, there's plenty of firepower on this offense that can take advantage of a Broncos defense ranking eighth in the Mountain West in opponent plays of 10 or more yards with 177. Quarterback Jacob Eason has a high ceiling and still has veteran Aaron Fuller to rely on despite the fact that tight end Hunter Bryant -- the team's leading receiver -- has chosen to sit out in preparation for the NFL Draft. Running back Salvon Ahmed has 1,000 yards on the ground and will hope to set the tone for what could be a big senior season. Offensive tackle Trey Adams, one of the best tackles in the Pac-12, will also sit this one out in preparation for the draft.

Boise State: The Broncos have had to navigate through an injury-riddled season from quarterbacks, but have still managed to produce an offense that effectively moved the chains throughout the season. Senior Jaylon Henderson is one of three quarterbacks who have started games for the Broncos this season and threw 10 touchdowns over the last four games of the season. The defense has given up just 5.23 yards per play this season -- third fewest in the Mountain West -- and leads the conference in tackles for loss per game with 6.85.

Viewing information

Event: Las Vegas Bowl

Date: Saturday, Dec. 21 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Sam Boyd Stadium -- Las Vegas

TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN.com

Las Vegas Bowl prediction, picks

This is destiny, right? Petersen is coaching the last game of his Washington career against the Boise State program that launched it. You can't tempt fate by siding with the Broncos. Aside from destiny, the Broncos' offense will struggle to move the football against a Huskies defense that's third in the Pac-12 in scoring defense (20.4 points per game) and defensive yards per play (5.15). Washington will ugly this up, ride with their defense and hit enough big plays to pull away in the fourth quarter. Pick: Washington (-3.5)

