Washington vs. BYU: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game

Washington will be playing 60 minutes this week, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. On Saturday they take on BYU at 8:30 p.m. Washington is coming into the contest hot, having won three in a row.

Washington was able to grind out a solid win over Arizona St. last Saturday, winning 27-20. Jake Browning was the offensive standout of the match for Washington, as he passed for 202 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, BYU took their game against McNeese St. by a conclusive 30-3 score. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (24) and coasted on those for the victory.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-1. BYU caused 4 turnovers against McNeese St., so Washington will need to take especially good care of the ball.

