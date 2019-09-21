Washington vs. BYU odds: 2019 Week 4 college football picks, predictions from advanced computer model

The red-hot BYU Cougars look to continue their streak of knocking off Power Five programs on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ET when they host the No. 22 Washington Huskies at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The Cougars went to Knoxville and took down Tennessee before stunning a ranked USC squad at home in Week 3. The Huskies, meanwhile, bounced back from a surprising Week 2 loss to California by running over Hawaii 52-20 last week. The latest Washington vs. BYU odds list the Huskies as 6.5-point road favorites, while the over-under for total points is set at 51. Before locking in any Washington vs. BYU picks of your own, be sure to see the college football predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated college football against the spread picks. The model enters Week 4 on a blistering 30-10 run on its top-rated picks. It also called Kentucky (+9.5) covering against No. 9 Florida and No. 5 Oklahoma (-23.5) covering against UCLA in Week 3. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Washington vs. BYU 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread is hitting in more than 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

BYU went to Tennessee two weeks ago and earned a 29-26 comeback win in overtime as 3.5-point underdogs. The Cougars followed that up by besting USC 30-27 in overtime again as 4.5-point home underdogs. BYU has been outgained in all three games it has played so far this season, but the Cougars hit on timely big plays and the defense has buckled down on its half of the field. Last week, the Cougars forced three USC turnovers and it could have been even worse for the Trojans considering they fumbled three times but recovered all three. Look for BYU's defense to continue to be opportunistic at home against Washington.

The model has also taken into account that Washington has one of the most talented quarterbacks in the Pac-12 in Georgia transfer Jacob Eason. One of the top recruits in the nation coming out of high school, Eason signed with the Bulldogs and had early success before eventually being replaced by Jake Fromm.

Eason has completed 69.2 percent of his passes for 773 yards, seven touchdowns and just one interception this season. His boost to the passing game, combined with a defense that is giving up just 18 points per game, makes Washington a contender in the Pac-12 this year and gives the Huskies a great chance to go on the road and get the cover Saturday.

So who wins BYU vs. Washington? And which side of the spread is hitting in more than 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.