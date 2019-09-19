Washington vs. BYU odds: 2019 Week 4 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

Washington will take on BYU at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The teams met last year with Washington comfortably covering as 18-point home favorites, but now they'll play in BYU's house with the Cougars coming off back-to-back wins as underdogs over USC and Tennessee. Meanwhile, Washington is just two weeks removed from a huge letdown against California, but was able to bounce back with a dominant win over Hawaii last week. The Huskies are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Washington vs. BYU odds, while the over-under is set at 50.5. Before you make any Washington vs. BYU picks or college football predictions on either side, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated college football against the spread picks. The model enters Week 4 on a blistering 30-10 run on its top-rated picks. It also called Kentucky (+9.5) covering against No. 9 Florida and No. 5 Oklahoma (-23.5) covering against UCLA in Week 3.

The model is leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread is hitting in more than 50 percent of simulations.

BYU went to Tennessee two weeks ago and earned a 29-26 comeback win in overtime as 3.5-point underdogs. Then they followed that up by besting USC 30-27 in overtime again as 4.5-point home underdogs. BYU has been outgained in all three games it has played so far this season, but the Cougars hit on timely big plays and the defense has buckled down on its half of the field. Last week, the Cougars forced three USC turnovers and it could have been even worse for the Trojans considering they fumbled three times but recovered all three. Look for BYU's defense to continue to be opportunistic at home against Washington.

Meanwhile, the Huskies made easy work of Hawaii last week and carried off a 52-20 win. QB Jacob Eason passed for 262 yards and three touchdowns, building some needed confidence for the Georgia transfer after a lackluster 18-for-30 performance for just 162 yards with an interception against California. The Washington defense has been solid all season, but looked especially impressive by limiting Hawaii to just 26-of-47 passing for just 254 yards with three interceptions.

So who wins BYU vs. Washington? And which side of the spread is hitting in more than 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.