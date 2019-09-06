Washington vs. California: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

No. 14 Washington (home) vs. California (away)

Current Records: Washington 1-0-0; California 1-0-0

Last Season Records: Washington 10-4-0; California 7-6-0;

What to Know

California will take on Washington on the road at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. The defensive coordinators surely put in extra hours ahead of this contest since these teams' offenses combined for 1,052 yards last week.

California ran circles around UC-Davis last Saturday, and the extra yardage (478 yards vs. 250 yards) paid off. The Golden Bears were able to grind out a solid win over UC-Davis, winning 27-13. Among those leading the charge for California was RB Christopher Brown Jr., who rushed for 197 yards and 1 touchdown on 36 carries.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 326 more yards than your opponent like Washington did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They put the hurt on E. Washington with a sharp 47-14 victory. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 21 points in Washington's favor.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. A couple last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: California was ninth in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 175.1 on average. As for the Huskies, they ranked sixth in the nation in touchdowns allowed, closing the season allowing only 25 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium, Washington

Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium, Washington TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.84

Odds

The Huskies are a big 13.5 point favorite against the Golden Bears.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 14 point favorite.

Over/Under: 44

Series History

Washington and California both have two wins in their last four games.