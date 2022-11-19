Who's Playing

Colorado @ No. 17 Washington

Current Records: Colorado 1-9; Washington 8-2

What to Know

This Saturday, the Colorado Buffaloes are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 41.7 points per contest. Colorado and the Washington Huskies will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Washington will be strutting in after a win while the Buffaloes will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Colorado took a serious blow against the USC Trojans last week, falling 55-17. Colorado was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 26-3. The losing side was boosted by RB Alex Fontenot, who rushed for one TD and 108 yards on 20 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Fontenot has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Meanwhile, Washington sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 37-34 victory over the Oregon Ducks last week. It was another big night for the Huskies' QB Michael Penix Jr., who passed for two TDs and 408 yards on 35 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Penix Jr.'s 76-yard TD bomb to WR Ja'Lynn Polk in the third quarter.

Special teams collected 13 points for Washington. K Peyton Henry delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

The Buffaloes are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-6 ATS when expected to lose.

Colorado and the Huskies tied nothing to nothing in their first match last year, but Colorado got the W in their second match 20-17. Washington is out to return the favor; check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how they fare.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium -- Seattle, Washington TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Huskies are a big 31-point favorite against the Buffaloes, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Washington have won three out of their last five games against Colorado.