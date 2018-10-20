Washington vs. Colorado: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's game

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Colorado will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They take on Washington at 3:30 p.m. Colorado have seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Washington are surely hoping to exploit.

After a string of five wins, Colorado's good fortune finally ran out last Saturday. They came up short against USC, falling 20-31. Colorado got a solid performance out of Laviska Shenault Jr., who picked up 46 yards on the ground and caught passes for 72 yards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory. If you haven't heard Shenault Jr.'s name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past four games.

Meanwhile, Washington fought the good fight in their overtime contest but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. It was close but no cigar for Washington as they fell 27-30 to Oregon. The match was a 17-17 toss-up at halftime, but Washington were outplayed the rest of the way.

Colorado found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 10-37 punch to the gut against Washington the last time the two teams met. Can Colorado avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself ? We'll soon find out.