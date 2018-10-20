Washington vs. Colorado: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Washington vs. Colorado football game
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Colorado will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They take on Washington at 3:30 p.m. Colorado have seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Washington are surely hoping to exploit.
After a string of five wins, Colorado's good fortune finally ran out last Saturday. They came up short against USC, falling 20-31. Colorado got a solid performance out of Laviska Shenault Jr., who picked up 46 yards on the ground and caught passes for 72 yards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory. If you haven't heard Shenault Jr.'s name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past four games.
Meanwhile, Washington fought the good fight in their overtime contest but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. It was close but no cigar for Washington as they fell 27-30 to Oregon. The match was a 17-17 toss-up at halftime, but Washington were outplayed the rest of the way.
Colorado found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 10-37 punch to the gut against Washington the last time the two teams met. Can Colorado avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself ? We'll soon find out.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Week 8: Live updates all Saturday long
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 8 all Saturday long
-
MSU WR Davis tears Achilles
Davis was leading receiver for the Spartans in 2018
-
Alabama v. Tennessee live score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 1 Alabama faces Tennessee in the SEC on CBS Game...
-
Mississippi St. at LSU pick, live stream
Can LSU stay hot, or will Mississippi State benefit from a week off?
-
Ohio State at Purdue pick, live stream
Ohio State looks to keep its perfect record on the road against a potent Purdue offense
-
USC vs. Utah game pick, live stream
USC travels to Utah to play arguably the hottest team in the Pac-12 this month