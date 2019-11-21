Washington vs. Colorado odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven simulation

Get ready for a Pac-12 battle as the Colorado Buffaloes and the Washington Huskies will face off at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at Folsom Field. Colorado is 4-6 overall and 2-3 at home, while Washington is 6-4 overall and 3-1 on the road. The Huskies are favored by 14.5 points in the latest Colorado vs. Washington odds, while the over-under is set at 54.5. Before entering any Washington vs. Colorado picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns since its inception. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread.

Now, it has simulated Colorado vs. Washington 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Things were close when Colorado and Stanford clashed two weeks ago, but the Buffaloes ultimately edged out the opposition 16-13. Colorado's only touchdown came from quarterback Steven Montez. That win snapped a five-game losing streak for Colorado and kept it alive for a bowl bid, though the Buffaloes would need to win out to become postseason eligible. Running back Salvon Ahmed had a stellar game for Washington as he rushed for 174 yards and two TDs on 25 carries.

Two defensive numbers to consider in this matchup: The Buffaloes are stumbling into the contest with the fourth-most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 308.9 on average. To make matters even worse for the Buffaloes, the Huskies enter the matchup with only 11 passing touchdowns allowed, good for 18th best in the nation.

So who wins Washington vs. Colorado? And which side of the spread is hitting well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread to back on Saturday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its college football picks.