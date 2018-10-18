Washington vs. Colorado: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Washington vs. Colorado football game
Who's Playing
Washington Huskies (home) vs. Colorado Buffaloes (away)
Current records: Washington 5-2; Colorado 5-1
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Colorado will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They take on Washington at 3:30 p.m. Colorado have seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Washington are surely hoping to exploit.
After a string of five wins, Colorado's good fortune finally ran out last Saturday. They came up short against USC, falling 20-31. Colorado got a solid performance out of Laviska Shenault Jr., who picked up 46 yards on the ground and caught passes for 72 yards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory. If you haven't heard Shenault Jr.'s name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past four games.
Meanwhile, Washington fought the good fight in their overtime contest but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. It was close but no cigar for Washington as they fell 27-30 to Oregon. The match was a 17-17 toss-up at halftime, but Washington were outplayed the rest of the way.
Colorado found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 10-37 punch to the gut against Washington the last time the two teams met. Can Colorado avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself ? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium, Washington
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Huskies are a big 15.5 point favorite against the Buffaloes.
This season, Washington are 2-4-0 against the spread. As for Colorado, they are 4-1-0 against the spread
Series History
Washington have won both of the games they've played against Colorado in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Colorado Buffaloes 10 vs. Washington Huskies 37
- 2016 - Washington Huskies 41 vs. Colorado Buffaloes 10
