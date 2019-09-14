Washington vs. Hawaii: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

No. 23 Washington (home) vs. Hawaii (away)

Current Records: Washington 1-1-0; Hawaii 2-0-0

What to Know

Hawaii have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will take on Washington at 7:30 p.m. ET at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Hawaii will be strutting in after a win while Washington will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Rainbow Warriors and Oregon State couldn't quite live up to the 78-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Rainbow Warriors skirted past Oregon State 31-28. The success made it back-to-back wins for Hawaii.

Meanwhile, after a dominant victory in their contest two weeks ago, Washington was humbled last week. They lost 19-20 to California. If the result catches you off guard, it should: the Huskies were the far and away favorite.

Washington's defeat took them down to 1-1 while Hawaii's win pulled them up to 2-0. The Huskies enter the matchup with only 1 passing touchdown allowed, good for 14th best in the nation. But the Rainbow Warriors rank second in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 9 on the season. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium, Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium, Seattle, Washington TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.87

Odds

The Huskies are a big 21.5 point favorite against the Rainbow Warriors.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 21.5 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 59

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

Weather

The current forecast: overcast, with a temperature of 67 degrees.