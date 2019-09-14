Washington vs. Hawaii: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

How to watch Washington vs. Hawaii football game

Who's Playing

No. 23 Washington (home) vs. Hawaii (away)

Current Records: Washington 1-1-0; Hawaii 2-0-0

What to Know

Hawaii have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will take on Washington at 7:30 p.m. ET at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Hawaii will be strutting in after a win while Washington will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Rainbow Warriors and Oregon State couldn't quite live up to the 78-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Rainbow Warriors skirted past Oregon State 31-28. The success made it back-to-back wins for Hawaii.

Meanwhile, after a dominant victory in their contest two weeks ago, Washington was humbled last week. They lost 19-20 to California. If the result catches you off guard, it should: the Huskies were the far and away favorite.

Washington's defeat took them down to 1-1 while Hawaii's win pulled them up to 2-0. The Huskies enter the matchup with only 1 passing touchdown allowed, good for 14th best in the nation. But the Rainbow Warriors rank second in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 9 on the season. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium, Seattle, Washington
  • TV: Pac 12 Networks
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $12.87

Odds

The Huskies are a big 21.5 point favorite against the Rainbow Warriors.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 21.5 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 59

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

Weather

The current forecast: overcast, with a temperature of 67 degrees.

