Washington vs. Hawaii odds: 2019 Week 3 college football picks, predictions from advanced computer model

After beating two Pac-12 schools to start the 2019 season, Hawaii will play Washington on Saturday in pursuit of a 3-0 start. The Huskies are still ranked No. 23 in the nation but they're coming off a disappointing 20-19 loss to California last weekend and they'll be on high alert against the 2-0 Rainbow Warriors. Husky Stadium should be rocking when the kickoff goes up at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Huskies are 21.5-point favorites with the total at 59 in the latest Washington vs. Hawaii odds. But before you make any Washington vs. Hawaii picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated spread picks. The model enters Week 3 of the 2019 college football season on a blistering 18-6 run on its top-rated picks. It also called Colorado's (+158) upset of Nebraska and was all over Army (+23) against No. 10 Michigan in a game the Black Knights pushed to overtime and covered with plenty of room to spare. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Washington vs. Hawaii 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Despite 119 yards and a touchdown from running back Salvon Ahmed, the Huskies fell to California to open Pac-12 play, dropping them from No. 14 to No. 23 in the AP Poll. Washington led 10-0 in that game, but two turnovers proved costly as Cal stormed back and picked up the road upset. The Huskies will need more from quarterback Jacob Eason, a Georgia transfer. He threw an interception and was sacked three times against the Golden Bears and has thrown just one touchdown on the season.

Hawaii, as always, lives and dies by its ability to move the football efficiently through the air. Quarterback Cole McDonald has thrown for 799 yards and eight touchdowns already this year and the only thing that has been able to slow down the Hawaii passing attack has been the five interceptions he's thrown.

Wide receivers Cedric Byrd and JoJo Ward are matchup nightmares and Washington will be hard-pressed to keep at least one of them from having an impact on Saturday. Byrd has 21 catches for 285 yards and four touchdowns already while Ward has 14 catches for 259 yards and five touchdowns.

So who wins Hawaii vs. Washington? And which side of the spread hits more than 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.