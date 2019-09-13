Washington vs. Hawaii odds: 2019 Week 3 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors will take on the No. 23 Washington Huskies at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Hawaii has already knocked off a pair of Pac-12 teams in Arizona and Oregon State through two weeks, while Washington was stunned by California in Week 2. This is an intriguing matchup featuring a high-flying offense and a tough defense, and the Huskies are listed as 21.5-point favorites, with the over-under set at 58.5 in the latest Washington vs. Hawaii odds. Before you make any Washington vs. Hawaii picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated spread picks. The model enters Week 3 of the 2019 college football season on a blistering 18-6 run on its top-rated picks. It also called Colorado's (+158) upset of Nebraska and was all over Army (+23) against No. 10 Michigan in a game the Black Knights pushed to overtime and covered with plenty of room to spare.

Now, it has simulated Washington vs. Hawaii 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Despite 119 yards and a touchdown from running back Salvon Ahmed, the Huskies fell to California to open Pac-12 play, dropping them from No. 14 to No. 23 in the AP Poll. Washington led 10-0 in that game, but two turnovers proved costly as Cal stormed back and picked up the road upset. The Huskies will need more from quarterback Jacob Eason, a Georgia transfer. He threw an interception and was sacked three times against the Golden Bears and has thrown just one touchdown on the season.

Hawaii, meanwhile, continues to light up the scoreboard. The Rainbow Warriors dropped 45 on Arizona in a Week 1 win and then piled up 31 points to help knock off Oregon State in Week 2. Those were both home games, however, and now they'll have to take the flight to Seattle to take on this talented Washington squad. Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald has thrown for just under 800 yards on the season, but he also has thrown five interceptions. He'll need to cut down on those to help Hawaii stay in this matchup.

So who wins Hawaii vs. Washington? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.