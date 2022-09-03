Who's Playing

Kent State @ Washington

Last Season Records: Washington 4-8; Kent State 7-7

What to Know

The Washington Huskies and the Kent State Golden Flashes will face off at 10:30 p.m. ET Sept. 3 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Washington (4-8), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Kent State struggled last year, too, ending up 7-7.

A pair of last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Few squads threw more interceptions than the Huskies, who were picked off 16 times. Kent State's defense has more to brag about, as they they snagged 16 interceptions last season, the eighth most in the nation. Their secondary is poised to pounce all over Washington's passing game.

Washington has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium -- Seattle, Washington TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Huskies are a big 21.5-point favorite against the Golden Flashes, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.