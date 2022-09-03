The Washington Huskies will take on the Kent State Golden Flashes at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. The Huskies are coming off a 4-8 campaign in 2021. They fired head coach Jimmy Lake and brought in Kalen DeBoer from Fresno State to replace him. Kent State is a coming off a 7-7 season in 2021.

Kickoff is at 10:30 p.m. ET The Huskies are favored by 23 points in the latest Washington vs. Kent State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 60. Before entering any Kent State vs. Washington picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters Week 1 of the 2022 college football season on a 45-32 run on all top-rated college football side picks that dates back to 2021. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Washington vs. Kent State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Kent State vs. Washington:

Washington vs. Kent State spread: Washington -23

Washington vs. Kent State over-under: 60 points

Washington vs. Kent State picks: See picks at SportsLine

What to know about Washington

After being regulars in the Top 25 under former head coaches Steve Sarkisian and Chris Petersen for much of the past decade, the bottom fell out in 2021. The Huskies opened the season with a 13-7 loss to FCS-level Montana and then dropped a game at Michigan 31-10. They went 4-2 over their next six, but then lost the last four games of the season.

DeBoer will be tasked with turning around an offense that averaged just 21.5 points per game last year. Michael Penix Jr. won the starting quarterback job after transferring from Indiana. Penix threw for 4,197 yards, 29 touchdowns and 15 interceptions over his four-year career with the Hoosiers.

What to know about Kent State

The Golden Flashes were strong on offense last year, finishing 30th nationally in scoring. Quarterback Dustin Crum is gone, and it'll be up to Collin Schlee to keep that momentum rolling. He has a star running back to work with as 1,200-yard rusher Marquez Cooper returns.

Kent State finished the regular season on a 6-2 run. The Golden Flashes ultimately lost in the MAC Championship Game and then in their bowl game to Wyoming, so they'll be hungry for more postseason success this year.

How to make Washington vs. Kent State picks

The model has simulated Washington vs. Kent State 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who will win Kent State vs. Washington? And which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out, all from the model that has nailed its college football picks.