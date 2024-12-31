The Washington Huskies will look to regain some of last season's glory when they face the Louisville Cardinals in the 2024 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Tuesday CBS on Paramount+. The Huskies went to the CFP Championship game last season ranked second in the nation, but they had trouble reaching the same level of dominance their first season in the Big Ten and ended the year 6-6. They take on a Cardinals side that finished the season sixth in the ACC but got a nice boost from back-to-back wins to close out the year. Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough is the most notable opt-out for this matchup.

Kickoff is at 2 p.m. ET from the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Tx. The Cardinals are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Washington vs. Louisville odds, per SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 49.5. Before entering any Louisville vs. Washington picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Washington vs. Louisville spread: Louisville -1.5

Washington vs. Louisville over/under: 49.5 points

Washington vs. Louisville money line: Louisville -117, Washington -103

Why Louisville can cover

The Cardinals have had recent bowl game success, obliterating Cincinnati in the 2022 Fenway Bowl, 24-7. Louisville finished the 2024 regular season 6-6-0 ATS and covered the spread in three of its last four games of the year, which were wins against Clemson, Pitt and Kentucky.

The Cardinals will be missing Shough and some others players due to the transfer portal and opt-outs, but still have key pieces on offense that will challenge the Huskies. They will lean on running back Isaac Brown to lead the ground game after the electric freshman was named the ACC's Rookie and Offensive Player of the Year. He will look to feast on a Washington rushing defense that ranked toward the bottom of the Big Ten this season after allowing 158.1 yards on the ground.

Why Washington can cover

Despite a rough first go-round in a new conference, Washington ended the regular season averaging 22.5 points and 383.7 yards of total offense per game, good for 13th and seventh respectively in the Big Ten. They also covered the spread in two of their last four games, which included two tough in-conference victories against USC and UCLA.



Washington is looking to future and starting freshman Demond Williams Jr. under center after veteran Will Rogers was benched late in the regular season. Williams completed nearly 77% of his passes this season and avoided throwing any interceptions against a tough Oregon defense in the regular-season finale. That should prepare him well to go up against a Louisville defense that finished the season ranked fifth in the ACC.

