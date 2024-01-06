One team's undefeated dream season will come to a thudding halt, while the other will revel in storybook glory when the Washington Huskies meet the Michigan Wolverines on Monday in the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship game. The top-seeded Wolverines (14-0) mostly steamrolled the competition, with their 30-24 victory over Ohio State providing the closest margin of victory. But they needed overtime to emerge with a 27-20 victory over Alabama in the CFP semifinals. Conversely, the battle-tested and No. 2-seeded Huskies (14-0) have had four games decided by three points or fewer. They held on for a 37-31 win over No. 3-seeded Texas in the semifinals.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from NRG Stadium in Houston. The Wolverines are 4.5-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 56.5 in the latest Washington vs. Michigan odds via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Michigan vs. Washington picks, you need to see which side Tom Fornelli is backing, given his track record of strong picks in games involving Huskies.

A CBS Sports writer since 2010, the entertaining Fornelli is best known for his college football expertise. He co-hosts the popular Cover 3 Podcast and appears regularly on CBS Sports HQ. You'll get maximum access to Fornelli's picks only on SportsLine. What's more, he has shown a particularly sharp eye for the trajectory of the Huskies. In fact, Fornelli has gone 12-2 in his last 14 college football picks involving Washington, netting his followers a profit of nearly $1,000. Anyone who has followed him has seen profitable returns.

Now, he has set his sights on Washington vs. Michigan and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Hhere are several college football odds and trends for Michigan vs. Washington:

Washington vs. Michigan spread: Wolverines -4.5

Washington vs. Michigan over/under: 56.5 points

Washington vs. Michigan money line: Wolverines -194, Huskies +160

WASH: The Huskies are 4-2 ATS in their last six games

MICH: The Wolverines are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games

Washington vs. Michigan: See picks at SportsLine

Washington vs. Michigan live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Michigan can cover

Before the CFP semifinal matchup against Alabama, Michigan hadn't trailed all season and had faced only one serious threat in a one-possession game against Ohio State that was sealed with a late defensive stand. Many observers wondered how the Wolverines would face serious adversity, and they answered the call against the Crimson Tide. First, a turnover led to a short field that allowed Alabama to score and grab the momentum with an early 7-0 lead. Michigan fought back to lead 13-10 at the half but was held scoreless for most of the second half by an Alabama defense that made adjustments and was consistently getting off the field.

The Wolverines responded just in time with an eight-play, 75-yard drive that ended with an 8-yard touchdown pass from J.J. McCarthy to Roman Wilson to forge a 20-20 tie and force overtime, where the Wolverines ultimately prevailed.

"The things that jump out are just how we responded in the pressure moments, in the pressure times ... offense, defense, special teams, and rose to the occasion," Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh told the media in a news conference this week. See which team to pick here.

Why Washington can cover

Among quarterback Michael Penix Jr.'s many abilities, his penchant for coming through in crunch time has been a staple since he arrived in Washington from Indiana, and it's a major reason why the Huskies are in the CFP title game. In both meetings against Oregon, he outdueled Heisman favorite Bo Nix and led late scoring drives that sealed the victories for Washington. He did the same against Oregon State, leading Washington to a victory in a stadium where the Beavers had been 16-1 at home prior to their match against the Huskies. Penix also led Washington to a game-winning field goal against rival Washington State on a drive that included a fourth-down conversion deep in Huskies' territory.

So perhaps it was no surprise that the poised left-handed QB repeated this feat one more time against Texas. The Longhorns drove the length of the field to make it a 34-28 score, and one more defensive stop would have put them in prime position to win the game with a touchdown drive. Instead, Penix calmly led a 10-play, 67-yard drive that resulted in a 27-yard field goal from Grady Gross that provided a two-score cushion. See which team to pick here.

How to make Washington vs. Michigan picks

Fornelli has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning Over on the point total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's sharing what it is, and which side to back, only at SportsLine.

Who wins Washington vs. Michigan, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Michigan vs. Washington spread hits, all from the expert on a 12-2 run on spread picks in games involving the Huskies, and find out.