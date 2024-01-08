A battle of undefeated conference champions will determine the college football national champion Monday night when the Michigan Wolverines meet the Washington Huskies in the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship game. The college football finale features a pair of undefeated conference champions that appear to be peaking at the right time and both are coming off signature victories that allowed for their first appearance in a CFP title game. The top-seeded Wolverines (14-0) outlasted Alabama 27-20 in overtime, while the No. 2-seeded Huskies (14-0) held off Texas 37-31 to reach the championship game in their second playoff appearance.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from NRG Stadium in Houston. The Wolverines are 4.5-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 56.5 in the latest Washington vs. Michigan odds.

Here are several college football odds and trends for Michigan vs. Washington:

Washington vs. Michigan spread: Wolverines -4.5

Washington vs. Michigan over/under: 56.5 points

Washington vs. Michigan money line: Wolverines -206, Huskies +170

WASH: The Huskies are 4-2 ATS in their last six games

MICH: The Wolverines are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games

Why Michigan can cover

Although Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy was a pre-season Heisman candidate and performed well this season, there were still questions about whether he could deliver when it mattered most. The junior signal-caller threw for 343 yards in last year's CFP semifinals against TCU, but also threw two costly interceptions in the 51-45 upset loss that sent the Horned Frogs to the title game.

What's more, Michigan's play calling down the stretch this season had some observers questioning whether the coaching staff trusted putting the game in McCarthy's hands. This is because the Wolverines attempted just eight total passes against Penn State and 20 against Ohio State.

McCarthy's first pass attempt against Alabama resulted in an interception that was later overturned because the defender was out of bounds. He rebounded to make several big plays, including numerous key throws on the game-tying touchdown drive in the fourth quarter. McCarthy finished 17 of 27 for 221.

"J.J. was tremendous in the way he handled the pressure moments in the ballgame," coach Jim Harbaugh told the media.

Why Washington can cover

The Huskies appear to have caught a break because top running back Dillon Johnson is expected to play on Monday despite dealing with a lingering foot injury. The bruising running back has tallied 1,162 yards and 16 touchdowns despite fighting through a foot injury that he was clearly suffering from in the Pac-12 Championship Game against Oregon as he was often seen limping to the sideline when the Huskies' offense left the field.

Johnson is coming off a productive performance in Washington's victory over Texas in the Sugar Bowl, rushing 21 times for 49 yards and two touchdowns. He also hauled in three receptions for 18 yards. He's averaging 5.2 yards per carry and he's scored 10 rushing touchdowns in his last six outings.

In addition, the Huskies are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games as an underdog. Washington also features the top-ranked passing offense in college football, averaging 350 passing yards per game.

