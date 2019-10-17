Washington vs. Oregon: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

No. 25 Washington (home) vs. No. 12 Oregon (away)

Current Records: Washington 5-2-0; Oregon 5-1-0

What to Know

Oregon and Washington are even-steven against one another since 2015 (both 2-2), but not for long. Oregon and Washington will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Since neither squad is a stranger to landslide victories this season, you'd better bet it will be hard-fought showdown.

You can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Oregon's strategy against Colorado on Friday. The Ducks put a hurting on Colorado to the tune of 45-3. RB CJ Verdell was the offensive standout of the matchup for Oregon, as he picked up 171 yards on the ground on 14 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Verdell has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Meanwhile, Washington took their game against Arizona by a conclusive 51-27 score. Since the Huskies won the last time these teams met, too, this is only more fuel for the fire driving Arizona's future revenge.

Their wins bumped the Ducks to 5-1 and the Huskies to 5-2. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Ducks enter the matchup having picked the ball off 12 times, good for second in the the nation. Washington is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the game having picked the ball off eight times, good for 11th in the the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium -- Seattle, Washington TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ducks are a 3-point favorite against the Huskies.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

Washington and Oregon both have two wins in their last four games.