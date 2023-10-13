The No. 8 Oregon Ducks (5-0) will be out for revenge when they make the short trip to Seattle to take on the No. 7 Washington Huskies (5-0) on Saturday. Washington went into Autzen Stadium in 2022 and upset the heavily favored Ducks, winning 37-34. Both teams enter this matchup coming off bye weeks. The Ducks defeated Stanford 42-6, while the Huskies beat Arizona 31-24 in their respective last outings. This will be the 115th meeting between these bitter rivals, with Washington holding a 61–48–5 advantage in the all-time series.

Oregon vs. Washington spread: Washington -3

Oregon vs. Washington over/under: 67.5 points

Oregon vs. Washington money line: Washington -160, Oregon +135



ORE: RB Bucky Irving is averaging 7.9 yards per carry.

WASH: WR Rome Odunze has 608 receiving yards and 4 TDs.

Oregon vs. Washington live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Oregon can cover

Oregon has an experienced and talented roster, led by senior quarterback Bo Nix, who is in his second year with the Ducks after transferring from Auburn. Nix was widely considered to be among the top preseason Heisman Trophy candidate, and through five games he has lived up to expectations. Nix enters this matchup completing 80.4% of his passes for 1,459 yards, 15 touchdowns and one interception. He has added 87 yards and a TD on the ground.

Oregon also has a game-changer at the running back position in Bucky Irving. The transfer from Minnesota is averaging 7.9 yards per carry heading into this matchup, and it a threat to rip off an explosive play anytime he touches the ball. Oregon is one of the top defensive teams in college football, ranking sixth in the country in both total defense (256.6 yards per game) and points allowed per game (11.8). The Ducks are 4-0 against the spread in 2023.

Why Washington can cover

The Huskies are one of the top offensive teams in the country ranking rank first in college football in total offense (569.4 yards) and third in points scored (46.0) per game. They are led by quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who is the current betting favorite to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy. Penix enters this matchup completing 74.7% of his passes for 1,999 yards, 16 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Penix's top target in 2023 has been wide receiver Rome Odunze. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound junior is a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses, and will present a stiff challenge for Oregon's talented secondary. Odunze enters this matchup with 32 catches for 608 yards and four touchdowns.

