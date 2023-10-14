The No. 7 Washington Huskies (5-0) will host the No. 8 Oregon Ducks (5-0) in a monumental Pac-12 showdown on Saturday afternoon in the first-ever top-10 meeting between the long-time rivals. Washington knocked off Oregon on a 43-yard field goal with less than a minute remaining last year. The Huskies and Ducks are both coming off bye weeks, allowing them to get healthy prior to Saturday's showdown. No. 10 USC is the only other team in the conference with a perfect record heading into Week 7.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET at Husky Stadium in Seattle. The Huskies are favored by 3 points in the latest Washington vs. Oregon odds, while the over/under is 67 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Kaylor is a NFL, college football, and DFS expert for SportsLine, who has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. His background as a former college football All-American and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. He has his finger on the pulse of the college football landscape and has been cashing in big for the last two years.

Kaylor has been red-hot on his football picks for SportsLine in 2023, going 19-6 on his best bets up to this point in the season. Anyone who has followed his picks is way up.

Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Washington vs. Oregon:

Oregon vs. Washington spread: Washington -3

Oregon vs. Washington over/under: 67 points

Oregon vs. Washington money line: Washington -158, Oregon +133



ORE: RB Bucky Irving is averaging 7.9 yards per carry.

WASH: WR Rome Odunze has 608 receiving yards and 4 TDs.

Why Oregon can cover

Oregon has an experienced and talented roster, led by senior quarterback Bo Nix, who is in his second year with the Ducks after transferring from Auburn. Nix was widely considered to be among the top preseason Heisman Trophy candidate, and through five games he has lived up to expectations. Nix enters this matchup completing 80.4% of his passes for 1,459 yards, 15 touchdowns and one interception. He has added 87 yards and a TD on the ground.

Oregon also has a game-changer at the running back position in Bucky Irving. The transfer from Minnesota is averaging 7.9 yards per carry heading into this matchup, and it a threat to rip off an explosive play anytime he touches the ball. Oregon is one of the top defensive teams in college football, ranking sixth in the country in both total defense (256.6 yards per game) and points allowed per game (11.8). The Ducks are 4-0 against the spread in 2023.

Why Washington can cover

Washington's offense has been almost perfect this season, scoring more than 30 points in all five of its games. The Huskies eclipsed the 40-point mark in four of those outings, including a 59-32 win over California three weeks ago. They are led by Heisman Trophy frontrunner Michael Penix Jr., who has racked up 1,999 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

Wide receiver Rome Odunze has 32 receptions for 608 yards and four touchdowns, while wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk has 26 catches for 468 yards and four scores. Wideout Jalen McMillan is expected to return after missing the last two games due to a leg injury that he suffered at Michigan State. Washington has covered the spread in seven of its last nine games, and it is riding an eight-game winning streak against Pac-12 opponents.

How to make Oregon vs. Washington picks

Kaylor has analyzed this matchup from every angle and he's leaning Under on the point total. He has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Oregon vs. Washington on Saturday, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Oregon vs. Washington picks, all from the expert who has covered college football for over a decade and is 19-6 on his best bets in 2023, and find out.